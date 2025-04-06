Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Material from the Stalker / Sampson inquests are being sought by the defence team of a Lurgan man accused of murdering three RUC officers 40 years ago.

The case against Martin John McCauley, aged 62, with an address described on court papers as ‘currently believed to reside in the Republic of Ireland’ was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, April 4.

Martin McCauley

He faces three charges of murder - accused of killing Sergeant Sean Quinn, Constable Paul Hamilton and Constable Allan McCloy on October 27, 1982.

The three RUC officers were killed in an explosion at Kinnego Embankment near Lurgan. The IRA claimed responsibility.

Originally from the Lurgan area, McCauley, who lives in Naas, Co Kildare, was extradited from the Irish Republic in January.

McCauley’s barrister Mr Andrew Moriarty said he had an application to adjourn the committal.

“Perhaps in the first instance if it can be taken for a month or thereabouts,” said Mr Moriarty.

"We make that request because we have sought permission from the Chief Constable and we are quite likely to utilise the Stalker / Sampson material that was generated over the course of the Stalker / Sampson inquests as they are referred to. We have received a holding response,” said Mr Moriarty.

In May 1984, an inquiry under Deputy Chief Constable John Stalker of the Greater Manchester Police was opened into specific cases where it was alleged that a specially trained undercover RUC team had carried out a ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy.

One of those incidents was on November 24, 1982 when an RUC undercover unit shot and killed Michael Tighe and wounded his friend Martin McCauley at an IRA arms cache on a farm near Lurgan.

"The volume of material we anticipate receiving and getting a green light to use in these proceedings, is to say the least, very considerable,” said the barrister.

"In terms of an end date, I can’t quite provide that,” he added, asking for a four-week adjournment.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan adjourned the case ‘for review’ on May 2.

Mr Moriarty said there is a request to extend the certificate (for counsel) primarily base on ‘the quality of arms’ argument.

The district judge said this was flagged up during a meeting in his chambers and granted the certificate.