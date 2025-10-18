An 80-year-old motorist was caught drink driving after leaving Massereene Golf Club in Antrim town.

Patrick McMahon, of Rock Road near Stoneyford, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath on August 21 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the evidential alcohol in breath reading was 41 - the legal limit is 35.

A prosecutor said police received an "anonymous report that the defendant would be driving away from Massereene Golf Club and his vehicle details were given".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

"Police attended the area at 2.40pm and located the vehicle in the car park which was open to the public at the time. Police parked up and watched the vehicle and within minutes the defendant arrived at the car, started the engine, and began to reverse and roll backwards.

"Police immediately drove behind the vehicle preventing any further progress". The defendant was smelling on intoxicating liquor and was "slow to respond to questions".

He failed a preliminary breath test and when taken to custody had an evidential reading of 41.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had no record. The lawyer said the reading was at the "lower end of the scale" and the defendant was "contrite and remorseful".

The court was told the defendant had been at the Golf Club and had a "small amount to drink" and then made a "foolish decision" to get into the car.

The lawyer said the defendant lives alone in an "isolated" area "two miles" from the nearest shop and post office and a driving ban is going to lead to "considerable difficulty" for the father and grandfather.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and was fined £250.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: "Imagine getting to that age and no offences and then you blot your copybook."