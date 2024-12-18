A student who was caught speeding on the M1 as an R driver has narrowly escaped a driving ban.

Inez Cassidy, aged 21, from Meadowdale, Enniskillen, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with speeding as an Restricted (R) driver.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

Cassidy’s solicitor said his client appeared in court with her father and aunt and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on August 30 this year, police spotted a Seat Ibiza travelling at 81mph on the M1 eastbound between Portadown and Lurgan.

The driver was spoken to by police and she declined to view the detection video.

Cassidy’s solicitor said his client has a clear licence. “She knows she was restricted to 45 miles per hour on the motorway. In all the years I have been doing this job she is probably the most concerned client that I’ve seen,” he said.

He explained that Cassidy had provided him with ‘umpteen pieces of documentation’ from her employer and university. “She is very concerned about losing her licence,” he added.

The solicitor said his client was having a bad day and was returning to Belfast in ‘a little bit of a mood’. “She accepts that is no reason to be driving the way she did. She is very apologetic,” he said, adding that the defendant is a very organised individual who works part-time.

He also added that any disqualification may have an effect on ‘her employability prospects’ asking the district judge to consider giving her points and a large fine rather than a driving ban.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Cassidy she was not experienced enough as an R driver to drive at that speed.

“If something went wrong, you would lose control potentially and something awful could happen. That is why the rule is there,” he said.

"Sometimes expressions of remorse ring hollow with me. Yours does not. I have read the letter you have penned to the court and read all these certificates as well. You are clearly a hard-working young lady with some compassion as well.

"I am not taking you off the road, I think that would be totally unfair. Everybody makes mistakes,” he said giving the defendant five penalty points. “One more point and you are off the road.” He also fined her £185 plus the offender levy of £15.