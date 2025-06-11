“Another no insurance and the only outcome will be prison,” a District Judge told a 43-year-old Co Armagh man.

Christopher Thomas Digney, from King Street, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday to face two charges including having no driving licence and no insurance.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on December 26 last year police were on patrol at Flush Place in Lurgan when the spotted a Audi A6 at petrol pumps.

They spoke with the driver and checks showed he had no insurance. Digney said the vehicle belonged to his employer and was a company vehicle. He produced an AXA policy however when Digney confirmed he had no licence the policy didn’t cover him.

Digney’s lawyer told District Judge Michael Ranaghan that his client’s record was "the precursor” to a Pre Sentence Report (PSR).

He revealed Digney had a mini-stroke and missed Probation appointments due to health issues.

District Judge said he understood why a PSR had been sought given the defendant’s record.

Digney’s lawyer said it was a "series of unfortunate events”. He had been disqualified and had sent the form in to reapply for his licence.

“Unfortunately he had sent the wrong payment with the application. He assumed all was in order and obtained a trade policy insurance through his employer with the understanding that his licence was in the post,” said the lawyer.

"This wasn’t a case where he was deliberately driving without a licence or insurance. He had genuinely but mistakenly thought he had.

"Whilst he does have relevant previous convictions, I would ask Your Worship to beat that in mind,” he told the court, adding that Digney is currently on benefits and has issues with his mobility following his health problems.

District Judge Ranaghan said: “He is a man with a relevant record so he should have been extra careful."

"I am going to impose another term of suspended imprisonment. You need to be careful going forward about your driving situation. The record speaks against you. Another no insurance and the only outcome will be prison,” he said.

For no insurance Digney was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for 12 months and given a two-month driving ban. For no driving licence he was also banned from driving for two months.