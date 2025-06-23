Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has prosecuted a Ballyclare man following a serious dog attack.

Charges were brought under the Dogs (NI) Order 1983 (as amended) against Robert Dowie of Rashee Road, Ballyclare.

He was found guilty at Laganside Magistrates’ Court and sentenced on June 17, 2025.

It followed an investigation by council Enforcement Officers after they received a report from a young male victim, who was attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier-type dog owned by Mr Dowie.

The incident at Rashee Road on August 29, 2024 resulted in the victim sustaining puncture wounds to his leg.

Mr Dowie was also charged with breaching control conditions attached to his dog licence.

He received a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £200 contribution towards council costs, and a £15 offender levy. He was given 16 weeks to make payment.

A council spokesperson said: “Reports of attacks on people are rigorously investigated, and where appropriate, formal enforcement action taken.”