Thief who walked out of Savers with bag full of fragrances given suspended jail sentence
Conor Conway, aged 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances, valued £144.95 belonging to Savers Chemist on April 6.
Conway was also ordered to pay £72.48 restitution.
Prosecuting counsel said Conway and another male, who was previously dealt with by the court, were caught on CCTV going into Savers around 3.30pm and putting fragrances into carry bags and leaving without making an effort to pay.
The lawyer said staff asked them to return and pay for the items but they left and were later arrested.
A defence lawyer said Conway has been in custody for four months and asked the court to give him credit for his plea.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told Conway that he had a “very bad criminal record”.