A man who walked out of a Dungannon shop with a carrier bag full of fragrances, has been given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, at the local magistrates court.

Conor Conway, aged 33, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing fragrances, valued £144.95 belonging to Savers Chemist on April 6.

Conway was also ordered to pay £72.48 restitution.

Prosecuting counsel said Conway and another male, who was previously dealt with by the court, were caught on CCTV going into Savers around 3.30pm and putting fragrances into carry bags and leaving without making an effort to pay.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

The lawyer said staff asked them to return and pay for the items but they left and were later arrested.

A defence lawyer said Conway has been in custody for four months and asked the court to give him credit for his plea.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer told Conway that he had a “very bad criminal record”.