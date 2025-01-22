Tiler 'apologetic and embarrassed' following stag night incident in Co Tyrone village
Thirty-two-year-old James Mark Devlin, from Moorefield in Banbridge, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour at The Square, Moy, on July 21 last year.
Devlin was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for jaywalking on the same date.
Imposing the penalties, District Judge Francis Rafferty told Devlin that his behaviour had been disgraceful and he had breached a suspended sentence.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.30am police on mobile patrol observed the defendant standing in the middle of the road, shirtless with his arms outstretched.
He said the accused who was intoxicated, had to be taken to the side of pavement and when police enquired about a facial injury he indicated that he had been assaulted earlier and called police “f*****g faggots”.
Counsel said the defendant continued to be abusive towards police calling them “f*****g scumbags” and that he would “s*** on the police car” and said he wanted to be arrested.
The lawyer said Devlin was arrested and continued to shout abuse at police.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been out at a stag night and had earlier been beaten and assaulted.
He said Devlin worked as a tiler and had a young daughter. He pleaded with the court not to activate the suspended sentence.
The lawyer stressed the defendant is apologetic and embarrassed by his behaviour which, he submitted, could be attributed to his level of alcohol and his assault.