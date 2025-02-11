Two defendants, each accused of separate charges of ill treating and wilful neglect of a patient in their care, have the case against them adjourned.

Marta Bielah-Lukasik, aged 45, from Carnreagh Park, Craigavon faced a charge of ill treating a person lacking capacity who was in her care on dates between August 2 and August 5, 2022.

Talmia Tomy, aged 33, from Princess Way, Portadown, faced a charge of wilfully neglecting a patient receiving treatment for a mental disorder while employed as an officer on the hospital staff at Craigavon Hospital Ward 3 South on dates between August 2 and August 5, 2022.

A lawyer for Lukasik said he had stood his client down for the Preliminary Enquiry (PE) scheduled for Wednesday morning as they had been notified by the co-defendant’s lawyer they were not ready to accede.

A one week adjournment was agreed with the prosecution. No details of the case were aired in court.

The case was adjourned until February 12.