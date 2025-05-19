Two people charged with causing unnecessary suffering to 'six parrots' in Ballymena are to contest case in June

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th May 2025, 10:47 BST
Two people charged with entering a bird shed in the Waveney Court area of Ballymena with intent to do damage and causing unnecessary suffering to 'six parrots' are to contest the case in June.

The accused are Toni Brown (27), of Marconi Park in Ballycastle and Christina Johnston (34), of Leyland Drive in Ballycastle.

They are charged in relation to June 6 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (May 15) the case was adjourned to June 12 for a contest.

