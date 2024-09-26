Tyrone cattle farmer to appeal six-week ban for speeding on two occasions within a 27-minute period

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Tyrone cattle farmer caught speeding on two occasions within a 27-minute period in the village of Desertmartin, has lost his licence for six weeks.

Fifty-one-year-old Colin Kelso from Annaghquin Road, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £240 with a £15 offender's levy on two counts of speeding and two of failing to give information of the driver.

Bail of £200 was fixed pending an appeal against the driving disqualification.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Tuesday, at 11.27am on September 11 last year, a speed detection camera van detected the defendant's vehicle travelling at 42mph and at 11.54am it was detected travelling at 44mph. The roadway is restricted to 30mph.

The offences were detected at Desertmartin. Credit: Google Maps

A defence lawyer said Kelso, a father of four, had six “live points” on his licence.

He explained that he has cattle in different areas and travelled 1,000 miles a week in connection with his work.

The lawyer said the loss of his licence would impact the course of his business.