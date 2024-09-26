Tyrone cattle farmer to appeal six-week ban for speeding on two occasions within a 27-minute period
Fifty-one-year-old Colin Kelso from Annaghquin Road, Dungannon, was also fined a total of £240 with a £15 offender's levy on two counts of speeding and two of failing to give information of the driver.
Bail of £200 was fixed pending an appeal against the driving disqualification.
Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Tuesday, at 11.27am on September 11 last year, a speed detection camera van detected the defendant's vehicle travelling at 42mph and at 11.54am it was detected travelling at 44mph. The roadway is restricted to 30mph.
A defence lawyer said Kelso, a father of four, had six “live points” on his licence.
He explained that he has cattle in different areas and travelled 1,000 miles a week in connection with his work.
The lawyer said the loss of his licence would impact the course of his business.