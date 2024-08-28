Tyrone driver detected travelling at 90mph on MI motorway loses licence for six months
A motorist detected travelling at 90mph on the M1 motorway at Dungannon, has lost his licence for six months.
Gary Cathal Kelly (34), from Quiggery Meadows, Omagh, was also fined £400 with a £15 offender’s levy.
Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the case had been fixed for a contest but the defendant had not attended.
A police officer gave evidence of monitoring Kelly’s vehicle over a 700-metre stretch of carriageway on December 22, 2022.
Kelly was fined a further £100 for failing to produce his licence.