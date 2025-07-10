A Co Tyrone man, caught speeding at 118mph on his way home from a charity event in Portadown, has been given a driving ban.

Mark Buchanan, aged 21, from Tullaville, Cookstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with speeding.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

The court heard police on mobile patrol on April 5 this year spotted Buchanan driving on the M1 Westbound between Portadown and The Birches junctions at 1.02am.

Buchanan, driving a Honda Civic, overtook the police vehicle. “Police conducted a speed check on their PUMA device and found it to have an average speed of 118mph in a 70mph zone,” said a Prosecutor, adding there was footage of the incident.

The defendant’s lawyer said his client, who was in court with his father, comes from “a very stable background” and lives at home.

"On the night in question he was travelling home from Cookstown from a charity event in Portadown,” said the lawyer.

He said Buchanan works for FG7. “He’s a valued member of the team,” said the lawyer, adding that he had submitted a letter from Buchanan’s pastor to the court. He also said the defendant cares for his grandmother and helps his parents out by getting the groceries.

He admitted the speed was “excessive” but asked that District Judge Ranaghan consider giving Buchanan points on his licence or a short disqualification.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan described it as a “grossly excessive” speed. "At that speed you could kill yourself or another driver. That’s the reality. You are not trained to drive at that speed, that is why it is treated with a very severe hand by the court.

"It has to be a disqualification. The court has to send out a deterrent message,” said the District Judge, adding that had the defendant not pleaded guilty early and submitted the references he would have been looking at a three months ban which may have resulted in him losing his job.

He was given a three week driving ban, fined £350 and ordered to pay the Offender Levy of £15. “This is to reflect the danger you posed on the day in question,” said the District Judge.