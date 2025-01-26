Tyrone man accused of making indecent pictures of a child
John Kennedy, aged 63, from Dunlea Vale in Dungannon, faces a total of four charges relating to making indecent or pseudo photographs of a child.
The alleged offences took place between September 10, 2018 and October 26, 2023.
District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until March 19 for a pre-sentence report.
Mr Rafferty told Kennedy the Probation Service would be getting in touch with him within the next week but if they didn’t, it was up to him to contact them.
The judge warned him that it was in his interests to cooperate with the Probation Service.