Van driver was unsteady on his feet and smelled of intoxicating liquor, court told

Two males suspected of being intoxicated were reported getting into a Transit van by Magherafelt town centre CCTV staff, the local magistrates court has heard.

Regan Allen, aged 36, from Oxford Road, Goole, Yorkshire, was fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on June 15 last, at approximately 2am, police received a report from CCTV staff that two males suspected of being intoxicated were seen getting into a Transit van at Rainey Street carpark in Magherafelt and moving off.

Bishop Street courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

The lawyer said police entered the carpark and approached the van as it was exiting Queen Street. They deployed lights and sirens to get the vehicle to stop and it pulled in and the driver turned off the engine and got out.

He said Allen was unsteady on his feet and smelled of intoxicating liquor. He provided a preliminary breath test which he failed and was conveyed to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 68 mcgs.

Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer explained the defendant has been driving for four years and had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

He explained that Allen had made a “bad decision to drive” when he had drink taken.

The lawyer added that the defendant regretted the offence and has no previous criminal record.

Pleading for leniency, he said the Allen had entered a plea to the chare at the earliest opportunity.