A digger driver, who sent unwanted messages to his ex-wife via a co-parenting app, has been given a £300 fine.

Stefan McKeown, aged 33, from Oak Grange, Waringstown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with the persistent improper use of communications causing anxiety.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on September 9, this year the injured party contacted police to make a complaint against her ex-husband whom she had been separated from since February 6, 2023.

"She reported receiving many unwanted messages from her ex-husband which started on August 30, 2023 at 5.30am. Screenshots of these messages were provided to police,” said the Prosecutor.

She explained that the defendant and the complainant had been using an app to organise child contact however the defendant had been sending many messages in relation to the break up and other matters. She said in numerous messages for him to stop contacting her and “refers to it as harassment”, the court was told.

"The defendant continued to message her causing her to feel pestered, alarmed and distressed,” said the Prosecutor, who added the complainant was granted a Non Molestation Order against the defendant last year. During interview in February this year the defendant denied the allegations.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “I am always concerned about that co-parenting app being abused in the fashion it has been.”

McKeown’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said this was an “acrimonious” split which has now “settled down”. He added that all contact has stopped with his client’s ex-wife with all communication progressing through solicitors.

"This divorce is something he found very difficult. It came out of the blue for him. He accepts he should not have been acting the way he was,” said Mr Halleron, adding that his client, a digger driver, is still paying for the mortgage on the former matrimonial home and provides financially for his children.

"He’s maintaining his responsibilities, as is proper,” said the barrister.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan noted that McKeown’s previous record amounts to a small number of driving matters.

The district judge said he had viewed the messages adding that if those are raised in a family court it could lead to issues.

He fined McKeown £300 plus the Offender Levy of £15.