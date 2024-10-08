Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old woman, who stole spring water and Fanta worth £6.50 from a supermarket chain, has been given a suspended jail term.

Ursula Avery, from Altmore, Craigavon, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Hydebank Prison, charged with theft, assault on police and resisting police.

Craigavon Court House. Picture: National World

The first case involved the theft of a multi-pack of spring water and a multi-pack of Fanta from Iceland at Rushmere Shopping Centre valued at £6.50 on July 16 this year.

A shop supervisor had assisted the defendant with a self-scan. Avery claimed two items in her basket were bought elsewhere but CCTV showed the defendant had taken the items from the shelf.

In a separate case, the court heard that on June 18 this year police had encountered Avery and her partner on a matter which is not before the court.

"It led to her partner being arrested. When the defendant observed this she lashed out and kicked a constable on the right leg,” said the Prosecutor. When brought to a police vehicle, Avery “continued to scream and shout”. She was taken to Craigavon Hospital and her behaviour “became erratic”.

"She was conveyed back to the cell van, refused to walk dropping her weight to the ground. She was further arrested for resisting police,” said the Prosecutor.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said Avery had previous convictions for assaults on police and the custody threshold had been passed. “I do note this is her first offence for dishonesty,” he said.

Avery’s lawyer told the court that police were called after his client had “suffered an injury and her head was hit on a kerb”.

"She said police attended. They observed swelling to her eye. The nature of the injury required five staples to her head,” said the lawyer. He added his client became “somewhat emotional” after her partner was arrested.

"It’s somewhat unfortunate that, in the context of her suffering that injury, that she then suffers in relation to further prosecution – of her own making,” he said, adding the other matter was “a foolish shoplifting” and she apologises.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan sentenced Avery to three months in prison for the assault and resisting police charges and a one-month jail term for the theft. Both were suspended for 18 months.