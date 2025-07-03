Woman (29), accused of having a knife and threatening to kill a man in Portadown, has been sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court
Sara Sofia Da Silva Mendas, aged 29, of Corcrain Drive, Portadown appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry.
She faces a number of charges including criminal damage to two windows on January 6 this year. She is also accused of possessing a knife in Charles Street, Portadown without lawful excuse on the same date.
Da Silva Mendas also faces two charges of assaulting police on the same date. She is further charged with threatening to kill a man and also harass, pester and attend the home address of the same man on that date.
The charges were put to the defendant. A prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer and her barrister, Mr David McKeown had no contrary submissions.
She was released on continuing bail and sent for trial to Craigavon Crown Court with arraignment on September 5, 2025.