Woman accused of causing death of motorcyclist in Co Antrim by driving without due care and attention is contesting charge
Louise Omelvena (41), of Ballynulto Road, Glenwherry, is charged with causing the death of Wesley James West who died following a collision which happened at Church Road, Moorfields on May 7 in 2023.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, a solicitor said the charge is going to be contested.
The case was adjourned to October 23 to fix a date for a contest.
On May 11 in 2023 the PSNI said in a press statement that a man died following a two-vehicle collision which happened on May 7.
A police spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.
"Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but has since sadly passed away."