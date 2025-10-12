Woman accused of causing death of motorcyclist in Co Antrim by driving without due care and attention is contesting charge

A woman accused of causing the death of an 80-year-old motorcyclist by driving without due care and attention is contesting the charge, a court has heard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Omelvena (41), of Ballynulto Road, Glenwherry, is charged with causing the death of Wesley James West who died following a collision which happened at Church Road, Moorfields on May 7 in 2023.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, a solicitor said the charge is going to be contested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was adjourned to October 23 to fix a date for a contest.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

On May 11 in 2023 the PSNI said in a press statement that a man died following a two-vehicle collision which happened on May 7.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report shortly after 10.20am that a car and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision.

"Officers attended the scene together with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The male motorcyclist, aged 80, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but has since sadly passed away."