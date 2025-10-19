Woman allegedly had six 'security detagging hooks' for use in theft, Ballymena court hears

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 19th Oct 2025, 13:55 BST
A 58-year-old woman with a Ballymena address is charged with having six 'security detagging hooks' for use in theft.

Deirdre Anne McKeown, of Ballymoney Road, is also charged with stealing groceries from Spar at Milltown Road in Ballymoney and items from Poundland in Ballymena.

She also allegedly had a shopping bag and a leather shopping bag for use in theft.

The charges relate to April 29, April 30 and July 2 this year.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemakerplaceholder image
She appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court via video link from prison on Thursday.

The court was told the defendant had 73 previous convictions.

A defence lawyer said the defendant previously had a "diagnosis of kleptomania and then that changed to a Dissociative Disorder".

McKeown was further remanded in custody and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 14.

