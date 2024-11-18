Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 45-year-old Coleraine woman was jailed at Antrim Crown Court on Monday, November 18, for various drugs offences.

Leslie Ann Dunn from Clonsilla Drive pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

She was sentenced to serve a total of 12 months in custody and 14 months on licence. The offences included possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent, possession of criminal property, possession of class B controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Detective Sergeant Moore said: “On Wednesday 29th November 2023, police searched a property in the Gransden Court area of Coleraine. A quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs were located, confirmed on forensic examination to be high purity cocaine and herbal cannabis, alongside a quantity of cash. Dunn was arrested at the property following the proactive policing operation.

“Today’s sentencing is part of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in the supply of drugs before the courts. Drug dealers seek to make profit at the expense of causing harm and loss to families.

"They set out to ruin the communities that they operate in and they do not care about the damage that they cause, preying on the most vulnerable members of their communities.

"We will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those who are intent on damaging our communities by supplying illegal drugs and the communities most damaged by the scourge of drugs support our ongoing efforts.

“I would appeal for anyone with information regarding the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”