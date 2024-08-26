Woman spotted slipping something into her bra at a police stop in Cookstown is fined £75 on drugs charge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Zara-Lee Cunning (32), of no fixed address, was also ordered to pay an offender's levy of £15 for possessing Zopiclone on August 13 last year.
Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at approximately 1.15am, police observed a vehicle which they stopped and on speaking to the occupants the defendant was observed slipping something into her bra and this resulted in a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Prosecuting counsel said police located a strip containing 10 Zopiclone tablets which the defendant claimed she got from a family member and used occasionally to help her sleep.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has managed to put “turn her life around” and explained that she had been using a different sleeping tablet.