Woman spotted slipping something into her bra at a police stop in Cookstown is fined £75 on drugs charge

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 26th Aug 2024, 10:40 BST
A woman who was spotted slipping something into her bra when a car was stopped by police in Cookstown, has been fined £75 for possessing a Class C drug.

Zara-Lee Cunning (32), of no fixed address, was also ordered to pay an offender's levy of £15 for possessing Zopiclone on August 13 last year.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told that at approximately 1.15am, police observed a vehicle which they stopped and on speaking to the occupants the defendant was observed slipping something into her bra and this resulted in a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said police located a strip containing 10 Zopiclone tablets which the defendant claimed she got from a family member and used occasionally to help her sleep.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has managed to put “turn her life around” and explained that she had been using a different sleeping tablet.

