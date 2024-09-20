Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman, who was caught more than double the drink driving limit after a 7.30am car collision, has been given a three-year driving ban.

Jolanta Brazauskiene, aged 46, from Pines Park, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with driving with excess alcohol, one count of failing to stop at a damage only accident, one count of failing to report a damage only accident and one count of failing to remain at a damage only accident plus one charge of careless driving.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

The court heard that on August 15 this year, at approximately 7.30am the injured party was stationery in his vehicle at the junction of the Avenue Road, Lurgan when the defendant collided into the rear near side of his vehicle causing damage.

The injured party contacted police and passed on details of the defendant’s vehicle. When police spoke to the defendant, she admitted she was driving but said she didn’t realise there was any damage from the collision.

"Police noticed a smell of alcohol,” said the Prosecutor, who said the defendant was arrested at 9.57am. After initially refusing to provide a preliminary breath sample, she then did and blew 89 micrograms of alcohol. In an evidential sample taken later the result was 85mcg.

During interview the defendant made full admissions to careless driving saying she was driving too close to the injured party’s car, adding she didn’t stop or remain as she didn’t think any damage had been caused.

"Furthermore the defendant stated to police during interview she only had consumed alcohol once she had returned home from the collision,” said the Prosecutor.

The defendant said during interview: ‘I drove away because I panicked after hitting the car.”

Brazauskiene’s solicitor Mr Conor Downey said his client is a Lithuanian woman who has been in the jurisdiction for many years. He revealed she had been in full time gainful employment since her arrival here 10 years ago.

“Unfortunately, reading between the lines, Your Worship can realise that she has certain difficulties in her life,” said Mr Downey.

"Bearing in mind the level of reading at this time of the morning, thankfully she has now begun to address those issues,” said Mr Downey, adding that she is in contact with her GP seeking help for her alcohol intake.

The solicitor said his client had received a driving ban in December 2014 and this incident happened within ten years of that which may mean a three-year ban.

"She is beginning to get her life back together again and is now registered with the job agency so she can become gainfully employed again,” said Mr Downey, adding that she has since sold her vehicle.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said despite the high reading and the fact that she is just inside the ten years, he would keep the driving ban at three years.

For all the other charges which carry a driving disqualification, she was given a one-year ban to run concurrently. The District Judge fined the defendant £75 on each offence before the court plus the £15 Offender Levy.