Young Co Tyrone man admits stealing bottle of alcohol from Cookstown service station
A young Pomeroy man pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of alcohol when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a theft charge.
Twenty-year-old Odhran Patrick Hagan, from Cabhan Aluinn, is charged with entering as a trespasser Burn Road Service Station in Cookstown on November 16 last and stealing the alcohol.
Hagan also faces charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assaulting an officer on the same date.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare adjourned the case until September 10 for a pre-sentence report.