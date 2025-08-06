Young Co Tyrone man admits stealing bottle of alcohol from Cookstown service station

A young Pomeroy man pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of alcohol when he appeared at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a theft charge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-year-old Odhran Patrick Hagan, from Cabhan Aluinn, is charged with entering as a trespasser Burn Road Service Station in Cookstown on November 16 last and stealing the alcohol.

Hagan also faces charges of disorderly behaviour, resisting police and assaulting an officer on the same date.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare adjourned the case until September 10 for a pre-sentence report.