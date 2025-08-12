Young Co Tyrone man caught driving with no insurance for a second time handed six-month ban

A young Co Tyrone man caught driving with no insurance has been banned from the road for six months.

Conor John Paul Maguire, aged 20, from Innishmore Gardens in Coalisland, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

Maguire was fined a further £100 for having no driving licence.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on March 16 around 1am, police stopped a van being drive by Maguire on the Killyman Road in Dungannon.

Counsel prosecuting said checks were carried by police and the defendant was not named on the insurance policy and could not produce a policy at a local police station.

A defence lawyer pointed out that this was the defendant’s second no insurance.

Pleading for leniency, he said for a young a man he was beginning to build up a history for insurance offences.

The lawyer said Maguire was employed with a roofing company.