Young Co Tyrone motorist caught doing 102mph at Dungannon loses licence for three months

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A young Co Tyrone motorist detected travelling at 102mph at Dungannon lost her licence for three months when she appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Mya Williamson from Bodoney Road, Omagh, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy arising out of the offence on May 5.

Bail of £200 was fixed to appeal the sentence and permission to drive was given pending appeal.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the detection by a mobile camera was made at 10am on the A4 Dual Carriageway, Dungannon.

A4 dual carriageway at Dungannon, Co Tyrone | Googleplaceholder image
A4 dual carriageway at Dungannon, Co Tyrone | Google

She said the carriageway is restricted to 70mph and the speed was 32mph in excess.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent explained the defendant had a previous conviction for speeding on the Motorway dealt with at Craigavon Court.

He said she had been running late to get to Belfast and stressed that no other road users had been inconvenienced.

Mr Nugent added Williamson was a talented sportsperson and played inter-county football.

