Young Co Tyrone motorist fined £500 for 'unbelievable stupidity' at Magherafelt roundabout
Twenty-two-year-old Jakub Beulowski from Lurgeneden Road, Pomeroy, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and handed three penalty points on a charge of driving without due care and attention.
Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard the defendant’s car was spotted swerving all over a roundabout on the Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on the night of January 10.
A defence lawyer described it as "sheer stupidity." She pointed out that he wasn’t showing off as there were no passengers in the car and it was late at night.
Handing in to court a reference letter from his employer, she said he also has caring responsibilities at home and a considerable distance to drive to work.
Describing it as “unbelievable stupidity”, Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes told Beulowski that he could have killed himself or someone else.