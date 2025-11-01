Young Cookstown man caught drink driving loses licence and learns 'salutary lesson'

A young Co Tyrone motorist said by his lawyer to have “learned a salutary lesson”, has lost his licence for 14 months on a drink driving charge.

Twenty-four-year-old Lee Glasgow from Liscoole, Cookstown, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Glasgow was fined a further £150 for having in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday the offences came to light when police stopped a car in the vicinity of Cookstown Road, Dungannon, just after midnight on October 4.

Dungannon Courthouse | NI World

Prosecuting counsel said Glasgow provided a preliminary breath test which he failed and was arrested and transported to Dungannon custody, where he provided an evidential specimen showing an alcohol reading of 54 mcgs per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Continuing, the lawyer said police also located a bag containing a white powder inside the defendant’s wallet and forensic analyst showed it to be cocaine.

A defence lawyer said Glasgow had made a full admission and co-operated fully with the police at the roadside and while in custody.

He said the defendant appeared in court with his mother and worked in a car parts warehouse.The lawyer explained that the defendant lived at home and has no previous convictions.

He said his licence is essential for him to get to and from work and to help out within the household. The defendant has learned a salutary lesson and wished to apologise to the court for his behaviour, he added.

The judge also made a destruction order for the drug.