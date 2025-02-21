Young Cookstown motorist who lost control of car and struck a fence is fined £200
Twenty-year-old Dylan Wenlock, from Beechway, admitted charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to report the accident at Tullynagee Road, Moneymore.
Prosecuting counsel said on the evening of August 20 last, police received a report of a car “impacting a fence” at a property, and on arrival officers found the vehicle blocking the road.
The lawyer said the defendant approached police and told them he had driven round a corner and lost control of his vehicle.
He said he had been driving within the speed limit, but still lost control of the car.
Counsel said police informed Wenlock that he would be reported for failing to report the collision and careless driving.
Wenlock, who was not professionally represented, admitted the charges. The judge also ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.