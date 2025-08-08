Young Magherafelt man who slapped ex-partner during an argument placed on Probation for two years

A judge has told a young Magherafelt man that he has no right to go around slapping and kicking other people because he isn’t feeling good.

Deputy District Judge Chris Holmes ordered 23-year-old Jamie Lappin from Greenvale Park in the town was placed on Probation for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of Community Service on four counts of assaulting his ex-partner on dates in September and October last year.

Mr Holmes said the behaviour was not appropriate and had passed the custodial threshold.

“Our society will not put up with domestic abuse and at any court across Northern Ireland you could receive a six-month prison sentence,” he said.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court, on Wednesday, that on October 21 last, a third party had called police to say the defendant and his partner had had a verbal argument and he had thrown a coke can and shoes at her and she began to cry.

The lawyer said Lappin had later said he regretted doing it and apologised.

Continuing, counsel said details of earlier incidents came to light including one on October 10 when the defendant had slapped the injured party during an argument.

He added that the injured party had asked that no charges be brought against the defendant and that there be no prosecution.

A defence lawyer pointed out that Lappin has no criminal record and there had been no domestic history between them.

She stressed that the defendant’s mother had since ended the relationship.

The defendant is a young man with mental health issues who accepts his behaviour was totally inappropriate and “is crying out for assistance”.