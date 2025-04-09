Young Magherafelt motorist given interim disqualification on series of motoring charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pre-sentence report has been ordered in the case of a young Magherafelt man facing motoring charges.

Odhran Mackle, aged 20, from Piney Ways in the town, is charged with failing to report, remain and stop at the scene of a damage only accident; failing to provide a specimen; driving with excess alcohol in breath, and careless driving.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday the offences happened on September 6 last year in the town.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had only passed his driving test last year and has "not got his driving career off to a good start".

Adjourning the case until May 14 for a probation report, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked it was “concerning” that Mackle was dealt with for similar offences last year and was now back before the court some 11 months later.

She imposed an interim driving disqualification, and warned Mackle not to be driving.