A Co Armagh man, accused of rioting in Portadown during race disturbances in June, had drank two bottles of Buckfast as it was his birthday, a court has heard.

Jamie Smyth, aged 21, from Derrylileagh Road, Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison to apply for bail.

Riot police on duty in Portadown. Picture: Tony Hendron

He faces two charges – one of riotous behaviour at West Street, Portadown on June 14 this year and another of rioting on the same date.

Bail was opposed by the PSNI. An officer told the court that, in the early hours of June 14, the defendant became involved in rioting.

"This was a sustained attack on police in the West Street area of Portadown. Despite a water cannon being used, Mr Smyth still ran across the police line and managed to throw a stone at police,” said the officer, adding he was “viewed” again running towards the line throwing another stone at police.

Further along the road, at the roundabout with Charles Street, Smyth was ‘observed removing a piece of kerbing’ succeeding to “smash it into two pieces”.

The officer said Smyth was observed running back to police lines with the two pieces of masonry.

“As the police line started to move forward the defendant hides behind a hedge. As the police line of Land Rovers move forward, the defendant runs after the Land Rover. He goes out of sight as they go round the roundabout.

"A short time later the defendant comes back into and heads towards Hart Memorial Primary School. He is then observed stopping traffic. He then pulled a bin, which is on fire, up the road and throws it out onto the road starting another blockade,” the PSNI officer said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan asked if the defendant was in “full view of the police or masked?”.

The officer said that on one of the locations he was masked and others not masked. She said Smyth was observed because he was at the front line and had no T-shirt on “which made him easily identifiable”.

“The air support unit had then observed him throughout,” she said, adding Smyth was arrested outside Hart Memorial Primary School.

The officer said that Smyth made admissions during interview saying he went to Portadown “specifically to watch the demonstrations and became heavily involved in it.”

She said she was unaware of how many officers were injured in Portadown but overall, throughout the race riots, around 110 officers were injured.

Objecting to bail, the officer said: “There still is a very strong public feeling about what has happened in the local area. Police believe that it is important that a strong message is still sent out to deter further rioting.”

She said police are objecting primarily due to the risk of further disorder.

Under questioning by Smyth’s solicitor, Mr John McCamley, the officer agreed that during interview with police and after being shown video footage, his client had made full admissions to the offence of riotous behaviour.

Mr McCamley said his client had expressed “disgust in himself” and that he had turned 21 while in custody. He explained that Smyth was in Portadown that evening to watch a “peaceful demonstration” and was there with a friend as it was his birthday and he had consumed two bottles of Buckfast.

Mr McCamley said his client had been refused bail on June 16 at the magistrates court and on June 19 at the High Court. The solicitor said the police dealing with these matters “don’t have the resources to hurry these files along”.

"This is a defendant who has made full admissions to his guilt. I know the public policy in creating a deterrent atmosphere to stop people going out. This is an idiot who went out on his birthday, got very drunk. There is no doubt there is a degree of organisation of these events. He’s not one of these people.

"This is a young man who is industrious. He’s had a job as a landscaper . He’s never been in trouble bar not displaying a number plate. He’s supported by his family in court. They are disgusted with his behaviour. He is disgusted with his behaviour and he has told the police that.

"I am not convinced, when this case is looked at in the cold light of day, that this man will inevitably get a prison sentence,” said Mr McCamley, adding that he believed Smyth is “a perfect candidate” for bail.

He added appropriate conditions could be put in place to keep the defendant out of Portadown as he lives on the outskirts of the town.

“He’s learned a lesson. This is a young man who has never been in custody, never had his liberty denied. He has been in custody since June 14. He was arrested at the scene. He suffered a few serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital for an operation – he had torn ligaments in his hand,” said the solicitor.

"This has been a very salutary lesson for this lad. He is a productive member of society. He has made a mistake – a big mistake,” he said, adding he believed Smyth could be trusted with bail conditions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “It strikes me in a case with full admissions that the file should be ready.” The PSNI officer said she was waiting on one statement and that would be the file ready.

District Judge Ranaghan said he was refusing bail on the grounds of risk of further public disorder. “This is a clear riot case. This will go on indictment I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever.”

The case was adjourned until August 1.