Young man given nine month prison sentence after using a stolen bank card at Lagmore Service Station

A 20-year-old man has been handed a nine month prison sentence by a Lisburn judge after using a stolen bank card at a local service station.

Caolan Cunningham, 20, whose address was given as care of the Young Offender’s Centre at Hydebank, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday September 19, 2024 charged with fraud by false representation.

The court heard that on Monday June 4, 2023 police received a report of a burglary at an address in Lisburn. It was reported that a bank card had been stolen during the burglary and the police were informed the card had been used at Lagmore Service Station.

CCTV from the service station was observed by the police and was said to show the defendant using the card.

Prison sentence for young man who used a stolen bank card at a local service station. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was identified and contact was made. An interview was arranged, however it was said the defendant did not engage in the procedure.

Defence told the court: “Substance misuse is at the core of this and sadly there has been a history of his reported involvement with the criminal justice system.

“He says he has little or no recollection of the event and it was part of a binge of drugs misuse. He can’t account for it. Obviously this man has a significant criminal record."

District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to four months in prison on the charge before the court.

She also activated a suspended sentence, bringing the total prison term to nine months. Ms Watters also imposed an offender’s levy of £25.

Defence sought leave to appeal the sentence, and the defendant was granted leave on his own bail of £500.