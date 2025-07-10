Young man who 'tensed up' as police handcuffed him given conditional discharge at Magherafelt Court

A 20-year-old man who was said to have “tensed up” when police officers tried to handcuff him, has been given a conditional discharge at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plunkett Bell whose address was given as Crumlin Road, Belfast, admitted a charge of resisting police on April 29 last.

Prosecuting counsel said Bell came to the attention of police who attempted to interview him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held | Google

The lawyer said the defendant walked away and refused to talk about the matter with police.

He said Bell was arrested and as he was being handcuffed tensed up, resisting officers.

A defence lawyer said the “height of the allegation” is that the defendant tensed up, and he should not have done so.

Counsel said the defendant is a young man who was living in a hostel in Belfast.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would impose a conditional discharge for 12 months.