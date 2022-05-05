It is understood a number of people were taken to hospital and others presented themselves to Craigavon Hospital after a suspected gas leak at the CIDO Business Park in Charles Street.

The NI Ambulance Service attended the scene at 6.05pm this evening as did the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

The NI Ambulance Service said two children and one adult were taken to hospital via ambulance.

Incident at CIDO Business Park in Charles St Lurgan.

A spokesperson for Craigavon Area Hospital said tonight: “A group of people, including children, attended Craigavon Area Hospital Emergency Department this evening following an incident in Lurgan.

“We worked closely with ambulance colleagues and were able to make preparations for the arrival of people to our ED.

“Each person was assessed on arrival by our staff and most did not require any further assistance and were discharged. A few remain in the hospital but they are also expected to be discharged tonight.

“Despite the ED at Craigavon Area Hospital being very busy tonight, our dedicated staff did their very best to care for patients in difficult circumstances and it is greatly appreciated.”

The NI Fire and Rescue Service also attended due to suspected Carbon Monoxide issues.

NIFRS Group Commander William Johnston said: “The Fire Service got a call to Charles Street, Lurgan are 7.15pm with the report of a smell of gas.

“Crews from Lurgan and Portadown attended along with a Hazmat officer. A number of the units within the business complex were checked because of the reported smell of gas.

“The units were checked with a gas monitor and there were readings of carbon monoxide identified in one of the units. The units were ventilated and checked again later. The readings were cleared at zero by the end of the incident. “The crews left the scene at around 8pm and plan to return to the scene in the morning as a precaution,” he said, adding that he was aware of three people taken to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning including two children aged nine.

