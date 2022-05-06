It is understood a number of people presented themselves to Craigavon Hospital after the incident at the CIDO Business Park in Charles Street.

The NI Ambulance Service attended the scene as did the NI Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for Craigavon Area Hospital said last night: “A group of people, including children, attended Craigavon Area Hospital Emergency Department this evening following an incident in Lurgan.

“We worked closely with ambulance colleagues and were able to make preparations for the arrival of people to our ED.

“Each person was assessed on arrival by our staff and most did not require any further assistance and were discharged. A few remain in the hospital but they are also expected to be discharged tonight.

“Despite the ED at Craigavon Area Hospital being very busy tonight, our dedicated staff did their very best to care for patients in difficult circumstances and it is greatly appreciated.”

The NI Fire and Rescue Service also attended due to suspected Carbon Monoxide issues.

NIFRS Group Commander William Johnston said last night: “The Fire Service got a call to Charles Street, Lurgan are 7.15pm with the report of a smell of gas.

“Crews from Lurgan and Portadown attended along with a Hazmat officer. A number of the units within the business complex were checked because of the reported smell of gas.

“The units were checked with a gas monitor and there were readings of carbon monoxide identified in one of the units. The units were ventilated and checked again later. The readings were cleared at zero by the end of the incident. “The crews left the scene at around 8pm and plan to return to the scene in the morning as a precaution,” he said, adding that he was aware of three people taken to hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning including two children aged nine.”

This morning (Friday) a NIAS spokesperson said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 18.03 on Thursday, 06 May 2022 following reports of an incident in the Charles Street area, Lurgan.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency crew and one Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

The SDLP’s Dolores Kelly said: “It is a terribly worrying incident. Hopefully all the young people are OK.”

