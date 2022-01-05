Craigavon power cut affects nearly 2,000 customers

The power cut left the homes in the Craigavon / Brownlow areas without power at 1.10pm. Power was restored to the properties by 2.30pm.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks confirmed the power outage occurred as a result of a fault with an underground cable.

“We received reports of a power cut in the Craigavon and Brownlow areas at 1.10pm today (Wednesday, January 5),” said the spokesperson.

Power has now been restored to almost 2,000 customers in the Craigavon area.

“The outage, which occurred due to a fault with an underground cable, affected approximately 1,900 customers.