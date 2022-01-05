Craigavon power cut affects nearly 2,000 customers

The power cut left the homes in the Craigavon / Brownlow areas without power at 1.10pm. Power was restored to the properties by 2.30pm.
A spokesperson for NIE Networks confirmed the power outage occurred as a result of a fault with an underground cable.
“We received reports of a power cut in the Craigavon and Brownlow areas at 1.10pm today (Wednesday, January 5),” said the spokesperson.
“The outage, which occurred due to a fault with an underground cable, affected approximately 1,900 customers.
“All of these customers had their power restored at 2.30pm.”