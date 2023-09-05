Creative entrepreneur Sarah McBriar of AVA to speak at Momentum digital conference

Belfast business and mindset event Momentum has announced Creative Entrepreneur Sarah McBriar as a speaker for its forthcoming Night At The Museum digital conference.

Sarah, who is the founder and creative director of AVA, the UK’s leading audio visual arts festival and conference, showcasing the UK’s trailblazing audio visual arts industry will be tackling the subject of being a creative entrepreneur and what that means in today’s society.

Her talk ‘How to stay one step ahead as a creative entrepreneur’ will ask what entrepreneurship looks like in the creative arts and cultural entertainment landscape and answer the burning question ‘what does a creative entrepreneur need in this new age to stay ahead of the curve and keep audiences engaged?’

Momentum: A Night At The Museum, supported by Gekkoshot, will take place at the Ulster Museum on September 22, and Sarah is only one of the all-star speaker lineup being revealed that includes leading names in hospitality, mindset, marketing, ecommerce, data and much more. Tickets for the event, which runs from 6.30pm-late, are now on sale from thisismomentum.co.uk

AVA founder and creative director Sarah McBriar. Picture: Momentum

Speaking of her involvement with the event, Sarah said: “Momentum is what the creative business community needs... a fun and relaxed evening with experienced entrepreneurs sharing their knowledge through focused topics and a space to network.

“I started AVA & UP Productions 10 years ago, through my journey I have experienced many twists and turns, and it was the advice and support from fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders who helped me navigate many challenges, survive and thrive.

“I want to do my part to help, impart my knowledge to others, and if this can inspire someone to take the leap or have confidence to be bold, in a city I care deeply about then I have done my job.”

According to organisers Warren Giffin and Amée Spence, the event plans to bridge the gap between business needs and mindset support.

“We’re delighted to be bringing Momentum back for a second event, building upon the resounding success of our inaugural event back in January at The MAC” explained Warren, adding: “Last time we had fantastic speakers such as self-made entrepreneur and CEO of Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze, Linda Stinson, as well as passionate mental health advocate and Let’s Face It podcast host, Domhnall Nugent.

“This time we’re excited to get ready to announce an equally special lineup of industry experts who will give our attendees a night to remember.”

During Sarah’s talk on creative entrepreneurship she hopes attendees will take away “an understanding of how to reflect on the current climate, identify trends and needs, and build confidence in bringing forward an offering to their potential customer, in a creative, exciting and innovative way”.

Sarah also plans to give top tips on how to act ahead of your competitor, and create a relationship with your audience.