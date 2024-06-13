100 cannabis edibles, 20 suspected THC vapes and over 2kg of herbal cannabis found in Craigavon Co Armagh
It is understood the significant seizure, which included a sum of cash, was from a house search in Craigavon after a man was stopped by a foot patrol yesterday (Wednesday June 12).
One man was arrested before being released on bail pending further investigation.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst on foot patrol in the Craigavon area yesterday, Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing team detected a Class B controlled drug on a male which then led to an arrest and search of his property.
"The search uncovered over 2kg of herbal cannabis, over 100 cannabis edibles and 20 suspected THC vapes. A quantity of cash was also recovered,” she said.
"The male was interviewed before being released on bail pending further investigation,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI.