100 cannabis edibles, 20 suspected THC vapes and over 2kg of herbal cannabis found in Craigavon Co Armagh

By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Jun 2024, 14:20 BST
More than 100 cannabis edibles, 20 suspected THC vapes and over 2kg of herbal cannabis has been found following a house search in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

It is understood the significant seizure, which included a sum of cash, was from a house search in Craigavon after a man was stopped by a foot patrol yesterday (Wednesday June 12).

Drugs found by PSNI following search in Craigavon, Co Armagh.Drugs found by PSNI following search in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Drugs found by PSNI following search in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

One man was arrested before being released on bail pending further investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst on foot patrol in the Craigavon area yesterday, Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing team detected a Class B controlled drug on a male which then led to an arrest and search of his property.

"The search uncovered over 2kg of herbal cannabis, over 100 cannabis edibles and 20 suspected THC vapes. A quantity of cash was also recovered,” she said.

"The male was interviewed before being released on bail pending further investigation,” said a spokesperson for the PSNI.