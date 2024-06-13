Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 cannabis edibles, 20 suspected THC vapes and over 2kg of herbal cannabis has been found following a house search in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

It is understood the significant seizure, which included a sum of cash, was from a house search in Craigavon after a man was stopped by a foot patrol yesterday (Wednesday June 12).

Drugs found by PSNI following search in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

One man was arrested before being released on bail pending further investigation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Whilst on foot patrol in the Craigavon area yesterday, Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing team detected a Class B controlled drug on a male which then led to an arrest and search of his property.

"The search uncovered over 2kg of herbal cannabis, over 100 cannabis edibles and 20 suspected THC vapes. A quantity of cash was also recovered,” she said.