101mph Ballymena motorist was going to collect his driving licence ahead of going on holiday
Calvin Anderson, of Kellswater Road near Ballymena, was detected in a 70mph zone - the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim town and Ballymena - at 11.30pm on April 26 this year.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, traffic would have been quiet at that time of night.
He said the defendant was going to get his licence from a friend who had it. The defendant was "about to head on holidays and was under a bit of time pressure". The defendant had no previous record.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Unfortunately I see far too many, a disproportionate figure in fact of young men who are travelling far too fast.
"The reason that is a concern is because the police tell everybody that speed is a major cause of accidents. If you have an accident at high speed then you increase the chance of serious injury if not fatality."
The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.