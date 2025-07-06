A 19-year-old motorist caught doing 101mph said he was going to collect his driving licence ahead of going on holiday.

Calvin Anderson, of Kellswater Road near Ballymena, was detected in a 70mph zone - the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway between Antrim town and Ballymena - at 11.30pm on April 26 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, traffic would have been quiet at that time of night.

He said the defendant was going to get his licence from a friend who had it. The defendant was "about to head on holidays and was under a bit of time pressure". The defendant had no previous record.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Unfortunately I see far too many, a disproportionate figure in fact of young men who are travelling far too fast.

"The reason that is a concern is because the police tell everybody that speed is a major cause of accidents. If you have an accident at high speed then you increase the chance of serious injury if not fatality."

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and was fined £200.