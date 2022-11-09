Register
103mph Coleraine motorist was 'late for passport appointment'

A Coleraine motorist who said he was late for a "passport appointment" in Belfast was caught doing 103mph.

By Court Reporter
39 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 6:06pm

Thomas Sheppard (35), of Knockbracken Court, was detected at the M2 Motorway - a 70mph zone - on March 10, 2020.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he received six penalty points and a £300 fine.

District Judge Nigel Broderick explained he was not issuing a ban because the case had taken two and a half years to come to court and the defendant's employment circumstances have changed.

