103mph Coleraine motorist was 'late for passport appointment'
A Coleraine motorist who said he was late for a "passport appointment" in Belfast was caught doing 103mph.
Thomas Sheppard (35), of Knockbracken Court, was detected at the M2 Motorway - a 70mph zone - on March 10, 2020.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he received six penalty points and a £300 fine.
District Judge Nigel Broderick explained he was not issuing a ban because the case had taken two and a half years to come to court and the defendant's employment circumstances have changed.