Thomas Sheppard (35), of Knockbracken Court, was detected at the M2 Motorway - a 70mph zone - on March 10, 2020.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he received six penalty points and a £300 fine.

District Judge Nigel Broderick explained he was not issuing a ban because the case had taken two and a half years to come to court and the defendant's employment circumstances have changed.