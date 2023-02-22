A Masters student detected driving at 103mph was in a rush as he had a deadline to complete an assignment, a defence solicitor said.

Marco Lenzi (25) of Stockmans Avenue, Belfast, was caught in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway - at 9.40pm on December 23 last year.

A defence solicitor said that after being a "good Samaritan" by leaving a friend to Magherafelt, the defendant had an assignment due in at midnight that night and allowed his speed to increase.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (February 21) that courts take a "dim view" of speeders doing over 100mph.

Ballymena courthouse

The judge said the police and health officials say that those who do such speeds are at risk of accidents and the "consequences can be, in some cases, quite catastrophic".