104mph motorist was 'late for work'
James McMenamin (32), of Mullaghmenagh Meadows, Omagh, was detected at the M22 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Randalstown in County Antrim on November 16 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant apologised to police when stopped.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence solicitor said the offence happened when the defendant, an engineer, was "late" for work and "didn't want to let down people who had recently employed him". The defendant had a clear record.
Banning the defendant from driving for a month and fining him £200, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "This court takes a very robust approach to anyone that drives at over 100mph. There has to be some element of punishment but primarily for a deterrence purpose".