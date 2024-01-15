A motorist caught doing 104mph was late for work, a defence lawyer said.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

James McMenamin (32), of Mullaghmenagh Meadows, Omagh, was detected at the M22 motorway - a 70mph zone - near Randalstown in County Antrim on November 16 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the defendant apologised to police when stopped.

A defence solicitor said the offence happened when the defendant, an engineer, was "late" for work and "didn't want to let down people who had recently employed him". The defendant had a clear record.