Moisa Sergiu Cirurar (20), a car wash worker, of Queen Street in Ballymena, was in an Audi A4 detected in a 70mph zone - the M2 motorway - on March 18 this year.
A defence solicitor asked Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, to take into account the time of day and said no one else had been inconvenienced.
The solicitor said the defendant had been taking a friend to Dublin Airport and they were "anxious to get the flight and that is the reason why the speed was increased".
The defendant, who pleaded guilty to an excess speed charge, was banned from driving for a month and fined £150.