107mph Lexus driver was in a rush because his wife had a 'cake delivery' deadline

A court heard a motorist caught doing 107mph was rushing home to look after his children because his wife - a baker - had a deadline to deliver a cake.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2023, 12:04 BST

Kamil Leszczynski (34), a plasterer, of Tudor Avenue in Belfast, was driving a Lexus at the A6 dual-carriageway near Randalstown - a 70mph zone - at 3.40pm on March 25 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, he pleaded guilty to a charge of 'excess speed'.

A defence barrister said it was accepted there was "no excuse" for such a speed but "his wife bakes cakes full-time" and they had two young children at home.

Ballymena courthouseBallymena courthouse
The lawyer said the defendant's wife rang him to say she had a "deadline to deliver a cake and needed him to come immediately to look after the children".

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked: "An urgent cake delivery was it?"

The defence barrister said the defendant made the "impulsive decision to speed".

The judge said: "That's not a very good reason to be doing 107mph really is it? An urgent cake delivery."

He said there was "no excuse" for doing such a speed. He took into account a clear record and a guilty plea and banned the defendant from driving for a month along with a £200 fine.