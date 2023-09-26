A fisherman who hit a speed of 108mph whilst driving a car in County Antrim said he was rushing to Donegal to get to a vessel which had started "taking on water".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Fionn McGirr (23), with an address at Strangford Road, Ardglass, admitted exceeding a 70mph speed limit in a Vauxhall Astra on the M22 motorway on May 1 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant wished to apologise.

The lawyer said the defendant did not have his licence in court as it had fallen into a harbour.

Regarding the 108mph, the barrister said as part of his duties, the defendant was an "engineer" on a fishing boat which had "started taking on water and he was tasked to get up to Donegal to address the issue".