109mph motorist was rushing girlfriend to hospital with 'broken foot'
Jack Nicell (20), with an address at Liscloon Drive in Derry/Londonderry, came to police attention near Antrim town at the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - on May 12 this year. The defendant was uninsured to drive his girlfriend's Mercedes vehicle.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, June 25 the defendant's girlfriend was in "extreme pain" and he had wanted to get her the Emergency Department as soon as possible.
Banning the defendant for a month along with a fine of £250, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "While he may have interpreted his situation or that of his girlfriend to be an emergency it is still a very high speed and there must be a disqualification as much to act as a deterrence to others."