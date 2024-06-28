Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorist detected doing 109mph said his girlfriend had broken her foot and he was taking her to hospital.

Jack Nicell (20), with an address at Liscloon Drive in Derry/Londonderry, came to police attention near Antrim town at the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - on May 12 this year. The defendant was uninsured to drive his girlfriend's Mercedes vehicle.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, June 25 the defendant's girlfriend was in "extreme pain" and he had wanted to get her the Emergency Department as soon as possible.

