Marian Mato (36), of Piney Ways, Magherafelt, was detected in a BMW in a 70mph zone near Randalstown on September 15 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been on the way home from Antrim Area Hospital and had been fitted with a blood pressure monitor which automatically tightened and released on his arm.

It came on as the defendant was driving and his intention was to get to a lay-by to take it off.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "I deal with speeding cases far too regularly and there is, invariably, always an explanation from the driver but that would be very cold comfort if you hit anyone at 110mph".

The judge said that was why speed limits must be adhered to.

