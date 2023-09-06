A motorist who hit a speed of 112mph said he was on his way to Belfast to assist a friend who had been "locked out of a student house".

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proinnsias Healy (23), of Ballynamore Road in the Cross area near Derry/Londonderry, admitted a charge of 'excess speed' regarding July 3 this year in a 70mph zone near Randalstown.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, there was "absolutely no excuse" for such a speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said a friend of the defendant had been "locked out of a student house" in Belfast and Healy "foolishly decided to speed up to get there on time".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The lawyer said the defendant, a former university student, "works in peace building and community resolution across the island of Ireland and his licence is very important to him".

The barrister said it had been "a lesson learned" and the defendant told him he will "never darken the door of the court again".

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked what speed would lead to prosecutors considering a dangerous driving charge and a prosecutor said there was no set speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The judge said it had been a "wholly inappropriate" speed and one which "borders on dangerous driving". He said a fatality or serious injury could have been caused.

The judge said he would take into account the guilty plea and the defendant's previously clear record but said the sentence had to not only to mark the high speed but also be a deterrence to others.