114mph Ballymena motorist was 'late for church'
A motorist caught doing 114mph in a BMW on the morning of Sunday July 3 this year was "late for church", Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.
Daniel McIlroy (48), Rosses Larne, Ballymena, admitted exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the Crankill Road near Ballymena.
The court heard the defendant had been "frustrated" at having been "stuck" behind "slow moving" heavy goods vehicles and it was an "out of character" incident.
The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £300.