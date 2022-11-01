Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

114mph Ballymena motorist was 'late for church'

A motorist caught doing 114mph in a BMW on the morning of Sunday July 3 this year was "late for church", Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.

By Court Reporter
35 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 6:45pm

Daniel McIlroy (48), Rosses Larne, Ballymena, admitted exceeding the 70mph speed limit on the Crankill Road near Ballymena.

The court heard the defendant had been "frustrated" at having been "stuck" behind "slow moving" heavy goods vehicles and it was an "out of character" incident.

The defendant was banned from driving for two months and fined £300.

Editorial image.