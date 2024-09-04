140,000 tablets and assorted unlicensed medicines seized at house in Ballymena

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:43 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A large quantity of prescription drugs were seized following a planned search at a house in Ballymena on Tuesday (September 3).

The drugs were found by officers from the Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team and the District Support Team in conjunction with the Medicines Regulatory Group.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Approximately 140,000 tablets were recovered along with various assorted unlicensed medicines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101. Photo; PacemakerAnyone with information about the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101. Photo; Pacemaker
Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101. Photo; Pacemaker

"The search follows reports of several postal intercepts at the address and demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland's commitment to keeping local communities across Ballymena safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”